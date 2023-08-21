NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor Gets Permission to Seek Trade; Colts Want 1st-Round Pick

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor may get out of Indianapolis after all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Indianapolis Colts gave the running back permission to seek a trade. His contract dispute with the team has been a major storyline this offseason, and Colts owner Jim Irsay previously said Indianapolis would not be trading him.

Stephen Holder of ESPN broke down the team's asking price:

Schefter added on SportsCenter that the team is seeking a "significant" return for Taylor:

"I don't think they would trade him just to trade him," Schefter said. "They're going to be looking for a significant offer."

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Colts want more than the Carolina Panthers received last year for Christian McCaffrey:

Taylor requested a trade following a meeting with Irsay in July.

The request was part of an offseason that brought the value of the running back position in today's NFL into the spotlight. Comments from Irsay about the running back market even drew a quip from Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa:

The Taylor situation then took a turn when ESPN's Stephen Holder reported the Colts were considering placing the running back on the non-football injury list due to a back injury, which brought in the possibility of him not being paid for the regular season.

Yet the 24-year-old quickly pushed back at the idea he had a back injury:

Taylor had since returned to the Colts to rehab but had not practiced because he is recovering from ankle surgery. Along those lines, Holder reported the running back had no intention of taking the field until he was 100 percent healthy.

The latest development means other teams now have to weigh the idea of trading for Taylor.

On the one hand, he is just 24 years old and has the potential to be one of the best running backs in the league. On the other, he has dealt with injury concerns of late and has just one season remaining on his contract.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Miami Dolphins, who were unable to sign Dalvin Cook before he joined the division-rival New York Jets this offseason, "are expected to at least explore a trade."

If the version of Taylor who led the league in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18) and rushing yards per game (106.5) in 2021 makes a return in 2023, whichever team lands him will be getting one of the best offensive playmakers in the NFL.