5 Predictions for WWE Payback and AEW All Out During Wild Wrestling Week

One of the biggest criticisms of WWE and AEW recently has been the lack of time afforded to their women's divisions.

WWE had the opportunity to present a SummerSlam card that featured three women's matches but decided to leave two of its biggest stars off of the lineup by opting not to book Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus.

AEW had six hours of airtime to work with at All In at Wembley Stadium in London and presented just one women's match, which was, predictably, the shortest on the card.

When asked about the booking decision in the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan brushed it off, insinuating that a second match would have adversely affected the flow of the PPV.

For Payback, WWE has announced the feud-ending showdown between Lynch and Stratus inside a steel cage and a battle between former friends as Raquel Rodriguez challenges Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Over on All Out, Kris Statlander defends the TBS Championship against Ruby Soho on Sunday.

Based on recent trends and the dismissive attitude of AEW's owner and head booker with regard to women's wrestling in his company, there is not a high probability that another match will be added to the lineup. Even if it is, time will likely be at a premium.

Still, three matches over the course of two shows should have fans of those involved excited.

Lynch and Stratus are top-notch talents who won't struggle to get time for their match. Barring a flare-up of the knee injuries that have limited her in-ring appearances of late, Ripley and Rodriguez should tear the house down if presented 10 or so minutes.

With an as-of-now relatively small card for All Out, Soho and Statlander should have plenty of time to work with, but no one would be surprised if that wasn't the case given the circumstances.

Here's hoping Khan hears the criticisms and gives his talent substantive time to work with because, like the women on WWE, they are more than capable of producing a terrific show.