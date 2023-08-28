X

    'Fantastic' C.J. Stroud Impresses Social Media in Texans' Preseason Finale vs. Saints

    Julia StumbaughAugust 28, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 27: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up before the preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The Houston Texans say that C.J. Stroud has not yet beaten out Davis Mills for the position of starting quarterback. Fans who watched the No. 2 pick's preseason action Sunday night would argue otherwise.

    Against the New Orleans Saints, Stroud went 2-of-4 for 16 yards and his first touchdown on an NFL field.

    NFL @NFL

    CJ Stroud throws his 1st TD to Nico Collins! 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsNO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsNO</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/FotAW7rSeG">pic.twitter.com/FotAW7rSeG</a>

    Stroud's two drives inspired viewers to express confidence that the Ohio State product will be able to replicate his scoring success at the NFL level.

    Cole Thompson @MrColeThompson

    That's it for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> rookie C.J. Stroud<br>2-of-4 for 16 yards and a TD.<br><br>All four throws were great. Lots to be happy about.

    Ben Arthur @benyarthur

    C.J. Stroud is done for the night after two drives. He was fantastic. Command, comfort level, precision all there. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a>

    Nick Schwager @NickSchwagerNFL

    Absolute dime from C.J Stroud… Nico Collins couldn't bring it in

    DJ Bien-Aime @Djbienaime

    C.J Stroud has everything you need to become a franchise guy from a tools and talent standpoint. <br><br>Just need to see how his processing develops and can he operate in a muddy pocket consistently as the years progress.

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    C.J. Stroud increased comfort level is on display as he leads <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> on a scoring drive, connecting with Nico Collins for a touchdown pass, his first of the preseason. <a href="https://twitter.com/KPRC2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KPRC2</a>

    Cole Thompson @MrColeThompson

    You're not going to find many better throws than that from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> QB C.J. Stroud. <br><br>BEAUTY.

    John Crumpler @JohnHCrumpler

    Genuinely perfect defensive back play to break up that pass to Nico Collins.<br><br>What a throw from C.J. Stroud <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreTexans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreTexans</a>

    Ben Arthur @benyarthur

    What a beautiful deep ball from C.J. Stroud down the sideline to Nico Collins, who had man coverage. Right where only he could get it. Collins couldn't come down with it, though. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a>

    Chancellor Johnson @ChancellorTV

    The only way C.J Stroud could've given Nico Collins a better deep ball, is if he walked up and handed to him. <br><br>Collins just wasn't able to hang on for the catch.

    Bonda @BenOndaTop

    CJ Stroud looked like a starting NFL QB today. I know it was brief. But, he looked far and away the best he has looked so far IMO. Solid progress. Very pleased.

    Greg Bailey @GregBailey13

    Great work from CJ Stroud. Saw the defense and threw decisively in 2 drives. On time and on target for his 1st TD pass in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> uniform.

    The next time Stroud takes the field for the Texans, it will be to make his regular-season NFL debut.

    Houston takes on the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 1 contest on September 10. All that is left to decide is whether it will be Stroud or Mills taking the first snap. Based on the reaction to his preseason success, fans are hoping for the former.