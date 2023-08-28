'Fantastic' C.J. Stroud Impresses Social Media in Texans' Preseason Finale vs. Saints

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans say that C.J. Stroud has not yet beaten out Davis Mills for the position of starting quarterback. Fans who watched the No. 2 pick's preseason action Sunday night would argue otherwise.

Against the New Orleans Saints, Stroud went 2-of-4 for 16 yards and his first touchdown on an NFL field.

Stroud's two drives inspired viewers to express confidence that the Ohio State product will be able to replicate his scoring success at the NFL level.

The next time Stroud takes the field for the Texans, it will be to make his regular-season NFL debut.

Houston takes on the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 1 contest on September 10. All that is left to decide is whether it will be Stroud or Mills taking the first snap. Based on the reaction to his preseason success, fans are hoping for the former.