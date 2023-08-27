FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Sunday Group Scores, Highlights and Reaction

AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

The first stunning result of the 2023 FIBA World Cup came on Sunday when France was eliminated with its second loss of the group stage.

France, the 2020 Olympic silver medalist, fell by two points to Latvia after a disappointing fourth quarter in which it scored just 12 points.

Latvia outscored France by 14 points in the final frame to knock Rudy Gobert and Co. out of championship consideration.

France's unexpected early elimination capped a day of incredible performances across Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

Dennis Schroder turned in the best individual showing for Germany, while Japan picked up an historic win in front of its home fans.

Sunday Scores

Group A

Dominican Republic 87, Italy 82

Angola 80, Philippines 70

Group D



Montenegro 89, Egypt 74

Lithuania 96, Mexico 66

Group E

Germany 85, Australia 82

Japan 98, Finland 88

Group H

Canada 128, Lebanon 73

Latvia 88, France 86

Latvia Stuns France

Latvia outscored France 26-12 in the fourth quarter to earn one of the most shocking victories of the tournament.

France entered as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, but instead it will go home without any honors. France has plenty to fix ahead of hosting the Summer Olympics next summer in Paris.

France has one group-stage game left against Lebanon and then it will play in the classification round where the third-and-fourth-place teams from each group compete.

Latvia will advance to the second round alongside Canada, who blew out Lebanon 123-78 for its second World Cup win.

Dennis Schroder's 30-Point Game Leads Germany Past Australia

Schroder produced one of the best individual performances of the tournament in Germany's tight win over Australia.

The German guard put up 30 points, handed out eight assists and knocked down five three-pointers.

Schroder joined Dirk Nowitzki as the only German players to have a 30-point performance in a FIBA competition.

The Schroder-led victory allowed Germany to secure a spot in the second round out of Group E. Germany is in first place through its two wins over Japan and Australia.

Japan Earns First-Ever Win Over European Team

Japan made history in front of its home fans in Okinawa with its come-from-behind victory over Finland.

Yuki Kawamura helped lead the Japanese comeback. He produced a game high of 25 points.

Japan has an opportunity to advance to the second round, a 16-team group stage that determines the eight quarterfinalists, with a win over Australia on Tuesday.

Australia sits in second place in Group E behind Germany. The winner of Tuesday's Australia-Japan clash will join Germany into the second round. Finland will head to the classification round where 17th through 32nd places will be decided.