Lionel Messi's Goal Thrills Fans in MLS Debut as Inter Miami Beats NY Red Bulls

AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Lionel Messi hasn't stopped scoring since joining Inter Miami, and his Saturday night regular-season MLS debut was no different.

Coming off the bench, Messi scored in the 89th minute of a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls to delight both the fans packed into Red Bull Arena and the ones watching from home.

Messi now has racked up 11 goals in nine contests for Inter Miami.

The goal, and the pass leading up to it, satisfied fans who had spent the first 60 minutes of the match waiting for Messi to leave the bench.

Messi combined with former Barcelona FC teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the play leading up to the the goal, a combination that made fans reminisce over the trio's dominant time in La Liga.

Messi and Inter Miami return to action on Wednesday for a contest against Nashville SC as the club continues its playoff push through the last 10 games of the regular season.