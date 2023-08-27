X

    Lionel Messi's Goal Thrills Fans in MLS Debut as Inter Miami Beats NY Red Bulls

    Julia StumbaughAugust 27, 2023

    Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after his goal against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
    AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

    Lionel Messi hasn't stopped scoring since joining Inter Miami, and his Saturday night regular-season MLS debut was no different.

    Coming off the bench, Messi scored in the 89th minute of a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls to delight both the fans packed into Red Bull Arena and the ones watching from home.

    Messi now has racked up 11 goals in nine contests for Inter Miami.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MESSI SCORES IN HIS MLS DEBUT 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/B1f40UzSCI">pic.twitter.com/B1f40UzSCI</a>

    The goal, and the pass leading up to it, satisfied fans who had spent the first 60 minutes of the match waiting for Messi to leave the bench.

    Stephen McCarthy @stephen11mcc

    That pass before Messi gets the cross-tap in is arguably the nastiest lead pass I have ever seen <a href="https://t.co/Gzrf79lwlW">https://t.co/Gzrf79lwlW</a>

    Krissy Birdsall @KrissyBirdsall

    Messi breathes and scores a goal <a href="https://t.co/nwA2WrHJkV">https://t.co/nwA2WrHJkV</a>

    Spider-Punk @DomDeion

    Watch his head while he's off the ball. Brilliant movement <a href="https://t.co/fFiSrlQnyr">https://t.co/fFiSrlQnyr</a>

    Rudi Schuller @RudiSchuller

    This is one of the most absurd goals I've ever seen.<br><br>Messi's pass across to Cremaschi instantly took 4-5 defenders out of the play, and he follows that up with the easiest of tap-ins.<br><br>And it all started with that Jordi Alba first touch 🤌<a href="https://t.co/GmZElzRDw6">pic.twitter.com/GmZElzRDw6</a>

    Neo @NrePace

    Messi came in as a sub in the 60th minute and then he scored this stunning goal in the 89th minute. His pass to get the assist for his goal is something else. It's so fun to watch. 🔥 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/XnPJ3ZKE3K">https://t.co/XnPJ3ZKE3K</a>

    John @JohnFutRook

    Man, what a time in MLS. Messi is just amazing. The vision to make that pass and run. Wow. Easily the 🐐

    كريم @kxreemasr

    Inter Miami are not going to lose a single game with Messi, aren't they

    Ro BRAVES 2021 WORLD SERIES CHAMPZ @br0han68

    There are no superlatives left to describe Messi's vision and brilliance at this point. Just fun to watch him enjoying himself in America now. <a href="https://t.co/iSrnK3CXHJ">https://t.co/iSrnK3CXHJ</a>

    Messi combined with former Barcelona FC teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the play leading up to the the goal, a combination that made fans reminisce over the trio's dominant time in La Liga.

    ZORO @FCBZORO

    That Busquets Alba Messi linkup made me feel nostalgic.

    Ellston Logan @EllstonLogan

    The main thing is that Messi looks happy. These smiles are unforced. Busquets and Jordi Alba also look like they are enjoying this show. It's not a bad way to finish three towering careers. And it's a privilege for our country to host this spectacle.

    Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves

    What a masterpiece of a goal from Inter Miami. Messi, Busquets, Alba, Cremaschi combine for a BEAUTY of a sequence capped by Messi.<br><br>The man just keeps on delivering.

    Keyser Söze @__Omotola

    Inter Miami getting messi busquets and alba in the same window is not actually fair on other teams😭😂

    Messi and Inter Miami return to action on Wednesday for a contest against Nashville SC as the club continues its playoff push through the last 10 games of the regular season.

