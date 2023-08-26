Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Trey Lance Trade Doesn't Impact Dak Prescott Contract Talks

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones said acquiring quarterback Trey Lance will not change the Cowboys' plans regarding an extension for Dak Prescott.

Prescott could currently become a free agent following the 2024 season.

"It didn't cross my mind, period, about an impact here regarding Dak," Jones said when asked about how the trade impacts Prescott's extension, per the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

Jones added that the acquisition of a young, developing quarterback could be "ideal" for Prescott.

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones confirmed the team "absolutely" plans to extend Prescott on a long-term deal, per the News' Calvin Watkins.

The Cowboys acquired Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers Friday night in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick. The former No. 3 pick could eventually compete with Cooper Rush to back up Prescott.

Jones said that adding a developmental quarterback has been a priority for the Cowboys for three seasons, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr.

Jones discussed the possibility of seeing Lance on the field during the 2024 season. The projected third-stringer is currently signed on through 2024 with a fifth-year option for 2025.

For now the Cowboys will hope that, other than injecting some healthy competition into the quarterback depth chart, Lance will not be making an impact on the field this fall.

For Lance not to play a role in this Cowboys season, the team will need some injury luck for Prescott.

Dallas' franchise quarterback has missed 17 starts over the past three seasons due to injuries, including a brutal compound fracture to his ankle that ended his 2020 season in early October. Last season, he threw a league-high 15 interceptions after missing five games due to a thumb injury.

Possibly ensuring the 30-year-old is healthy for Week 1, the Cowboys have not had Prescott taking any snaps in the preseason.

Dallas will hope that precaution will help Prescott bounce back and play a full season for the Cowboys, and that Lance will remain a third-string quarterback for 2023 as the team works to develop him for the future.