Cowboys' Dak Prescott to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury; Will Miss 'Several Weeks'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will undergo thumb surgery and miss "several weeks" after exiting Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an injury, team owner Jerry Jones told reporters.

Jones also told reporters that he was "disappointed" by the news:

Jeff Howe of The Athletic previously added details about how the injury occurred:

Prescott—who was later listed as questionable to return—went 14-of-29 for 134 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting late in the fourth quarter.

He was replaced by backup Cooper Rush, who Jones suggested would fill in for Prescott.

"We’ll have to have Cooper step up," Jones told reporters after the game. "He’ll get all the reps and we’ll go from there."

It's a tough blow for Prescott, who has battled a number of injuries over the last couple of seasons.

In 2020, he missed all but five games after fracturing his ankle. He appeared in 16 games during the 2021 campaign, but he dealt with a shoulder and calf ailment throughout the season.

Prescott had been limited during practice this week after a pair of cleats made his right ankle feel "uncomfortable," per ESPN's Todd Archer. Prescott did, however, promise that he felt "great" and was "good to go."

With the two-time Pro Bowler expected to miss some games, Cooper Rush figures to see time starting in his place.

Dallas fell to 0-1 on the season with the loss.