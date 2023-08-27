2023 College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 0

0 of 6

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Led by star transfer Sam Hartman and his four touchdown passes, Notre Dame kicked off Week 0 of the 2023 college football season with a dismantling of Navy.

And the race for a national championship is officially on.

Dramatics aside, Notre Dame opened Saturday's seven-game schedule with a painless win in Dublin, Ireland. In the evening, Caleb Williams began his Heisman Trophy defense as USC hosted San Jose State.

Every week throughout the season, Bleacher Report will feature some winners and losers of the slate.

Let's get started on the most memorable news of Week 0.