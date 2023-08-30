B/R CFB Recruiting: Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2024 Class

B/R CFB Recruiting: Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2024 ClassAugust 30, 2023
During last year's recruiting cycle, the crop of quarterbacks was the best in years.
While Texas' Arch Manning got all the hype, potential championship-caliber signal-callers such as Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee), Dante Moore (UCLA), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Malachi Nelson (USC), Jaden Rashada (Arizona State), Avery Johnson (Kansas State), Lincoln Kienholz (Ohio State) and more highlighted a banner year.
This year's group isn't as strong on paper, but there are still several stars, bolstered by the top-ranked player in the class, Georgia pledge Dylan Raiola.
The list of top-tier talent doesn't stop with him, though. Plenty other players could be difference-makers for teams, and none of the QBs on B/R's top-10 list are currently uncommitted.
Of course, as last year's recruitment of Rashada (who was committed to Florida) and Moore (who flipped to the Bruins from Oregon) shows, it's not a guarantee the players committed go to their current schools of choice until their names are on the letter of intent.
Here are the top players at football's most headline-making position for the 2024 class.
10. Walker White, Auburn Tigers Commit
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has never experienced difficulty in recruiting, and now that he has the loveliest village on the Plains to sell, he's building quite a nice start to his tenure there.
His quarterback of the future is 4-star Little Rock (Arkansas) Christian Academy's Walker White, a 6'3", 215-pound playmaker who leads a high-charged offense and can do a lot of things on the football field.
White will leave Razorbacks country to take over at Auburn, and he can do so with his strong arm and athleticism. While he is from Arkansas Hogs' territory, he chose Auburn over another set of Tigers (Clemson) and Ole Miss.
When he stepped onto the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium at night, White told 247Sports he knew it was where he wanted to play. Now, he will become the second quarterback (along with Hank Brown) Freeze has signed since coming to Auburn.
The Tigers are turning heads in recruiting this cycle, and having guys like 5-star receiver Perry Thompson around him will only help White live up to his massive potential. The top-150 prospect has a high ceiling, and with the Tigers needing help under center, he may not have to wait long to get in the mix.
9. Elijah Brown, Stanford Cardinal Commit
As many great things as David Shaw had done at Stanford, the time had come for the coach and program to part ways and make way for new blood.
That wound up being Troy Taylor, who has come from FCS power Sacramento State. He has his work cut out for him trying to rebuild the Cardinal, especially with the program looking around for a new home following the dismantling of the Pac-12.
Perhaps the biggest piece of the puzzle fell into place when Taylor reached into elite prep program Mater Dei and snagged quarterback Elijah Brown. The 6'1", 200-pound signal-caller has a nice skill set, and he could blossom into the future leader.
Brown's 247Sports profile linked above features national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins talking about his maturity and poise. And when you throw in how much his arm strength and overall weight-adding has gone in the recent year, he is building a good pre-college resume.
Entering this year, he was 29-1 at Mater Dei, and getting Brown to buy into Taylor's vision is something Stanford fans should be excited about.
Mater Dei churns out elite playmakers every year, so he is going to be surrounded by the talent to excel and thrive, and Brown could be one of the most seasoned quarterbacks in this class once he arrives in Palo Alto, California.
8. Jake Merklinger, Tennessee Volunteers Commit
Josh Heupel is one of the top quarterback developers in the nation, and his high-tempo, big-scoring attack is one that is always going to draw top talent.
When he was at UCF, he helped mold Dillon Gabriel. Prior to that, he developed Drew Lock as Missouri's offensive coordinator. At Utah State, it was Chuckie Keeton. At Oklahoma, he helped turn Sam Bradford into a Heisman Trophy winner.
Now as the head coach at Tennessee, Heupel elevated the play of Hendon Hooker, and he secured 5-star Nico Iamaleava in last year's class. This season, the Vols followed up that pledge with another blue-chipper, Jake Merklinger.
The Calvary Day High School product from Savannah, Georgia, gets overshadowed a little by another player we'll talk about in his same city, but he shouldn't. At 6'3", 195 pounds, he possesses a college-ready frame and a a lot of athleticism.
Only above-average arm strength keeps him from being higher on this list, but Merklinger has a lot of the tools, leadership traits and experience (38 high school games started entering the 2023 season) you look for in a quarterback.
With just two scholarship QBs in the program and Joe Milton III gone after this year, Tennessee needed to hit on a big-time prospect, and the Vols will believe they have.
7. Jadyn Davis, Michigan Wolverines Commitment
It may be easy to overlook Jadyn Davis because he isn't the biggest quarterback in the class, and his physical attributes don't jump out at you.
That would be unwise.
The 6'0.5", 202-pound Providence Day School product in Charlotte, North Carolina, transferred to the prestigious program from South Carolina, where top-tier programs have been coveting him for some time.
Davis can make all the throws, and he has plenty of poise and athleticism. Andrew Ivins, who is 247Sports' director of scouting, notes in Davis' profile above that a good comparison for him is former UCLA signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and that seems spot-on.
While Thompson-Robinson (and Davis) looks to pass first, getting out of harm's way when the pocket breaks down, extending plays and picking up big gains on the ground are things that separate Davis.
Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, Tennessee and others pursued Davis, but he wanted to play for coach Jim Harbaugh and get a Michigan education.
"If you graduate with a degree from Michigan, you're almost set for success," Davis told SI.com's Jelani Scott. "My mom and dad have always been 'no books, no ball' and education tops the charts in their mind."
6. DJ Lagway, Florida Gators Commit
Despite his struggles during his first year in Gainesville, coach Billy Napier is recruiting extremely well for the Gators in his second full recruiting cycle.
The player who could be the program-changer if he lives up to his potential is 6'2", 225-pound Willis, Texas, signal-caller DJ Lagway.
Florida hasn't had a quality quarterback since Kyle Trask, and the position remains a major question mark this year, too. After last year's debacle of a Jaden Rashada recruitment, it couldn't afford to miss this year at the position.
The Gators believe they have a winner in Lagway, who got his commitment out of the way early and is leaving the Lone Star State for the Sunshine State. Florida desperately needs him if Napier is going to turn around the program.
If his high school season opener is any indication, Gators fans have a lot to be excited about. Lagway completed 19-of-21 passes for 425 yards and seven touchdowns and ran another one in (all in the first half) in a lopsided win.
He needs to work on his accuracy, but he has a big-time arm, and he is an extremely good athlete who can move the chains with his legs. If he polishes some things, he has as high a ceiling as any dual-threat quarterback in this class.
Lagway could be a major win for Napier.
5. Air Noland, Ohio State Buckeyes Commit
The talent in the state of Georgia this year is ridiculous, and you don't have to look any further than the quarterback position to see it.
Before Dylan Raiola moved into the state, it already featured Jake Merklinger and two other players on this list, including Ohio State pledge Air Noland. The Fairburn native is a lanky 6'3", 195 pounds and is an exciting player who could hold his own with any in this class.
The Buckeyes never have any trouble recruiting quarterbacks or offensive playmakers, and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis zeroed in on the lefty to be their pledge in the 2024 class.
He is known for his extremely quick release, and while he is big enough to see over the levels of defenders and attack all levels of the field, he also is fast enough to make plays with his feet.
Noland could wind up an even higher-ranked player than he currently is. He has a very high ceiling, and though the Buckeyes are thrilled with Lincoln Kienholz, Noland easily could find his way into the mix to be the quarterback of the future.
With star pass-catchers like Brandon Inniss, Noah Rogers, Carnell Tate on campus, and Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham committed to play for the Buckeyes, whoever gets that job will have a ton of talent around him.
Noland may be the one to make it all tick.
4. Luke Kromenhoek, Florida State Seminoles Commit
Savannah, Georgia, isn't exactly known as a quarterback haven, but there have been a few jewels during the past few years.
This year, Jake Merklinger and Luke Kromenhoek are making scouts flock to the beautiful old city to watch a little football.
Both can play and could be future stars, but Kromenhoek is the higher-ranked of the two.
The 6'4", 185-pound Benedictine Military School standout is a prototypical pocket passer who has a strong arm and is really just learning the position after starting his high school career as a wide receiver who needed to be on the field because of his athleticism while current Auburn quarterback Holden Geriner tossed him passes.
The inexperience is something Kromenhoek will have to overcome, but his ability to shift over and play receiver early in his prep career shows his terrific athleticism, and Florida State coach Mike Norvell should be able to mold that as he builds the Seminoles.
It's been a while since the ACC program was a powerhouse, but the way Norvell is building his team through recruiting and the portal, it may not take long. Kromenhoek may be on the developmental side right now, but there is a ton to love about his future.
He could wind up being one of the best quarterbacks in the class.
3. CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commit
When Notre Dame took the field in Ireland this past weekend and dismantled Navy, it was evident the Fighting Irish looked like a much-improved team from the past couple of years.
The obvious improvement at the quarterback position was a huge reason for that, as graduate transfer Sam Hartman looked like the perfect, savvy veteran to lead them to a huge year.
Bridging that gap to where new coach Marcus Freeman can get his star recruits in there is a big deal for Hartman and the Irish because the expectations are always high in South Bend. But Freeman has a strong-armed quarterback of the future coming in CJ Carr.
The Saline, Michigan, signal-caller left Big Blue Country to play for the Irish, which was surprising considering he's the grandson of long-time Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr, as well as the grandson of former All-American and College Football Hall of Fame Michigan safety Tom Curtis.
Carr has a ton of skills to love, including sheer athleticism and a big arm. The 6'2½", 195-pound quarterback obviously has the size, and he is also a quality student who appears to bring the full package to the Irish.
It's not every day a player with blue blood escapes for another program, but the lure of playing in the shadow of Touchdown Jesus was too strong for Carr to pass up.
2. Julian Sayin, Alabama Crimson Tide Commit
Alabama's quarterback situation is an exercise in uncertainty at this juncture of the preseason, and while the Crimson Tide may find an answer among their talented trio, it's obvious they'll miss Bryce Young.
Good thing for the Tide they have another California signal-caller heading to Tuscaloosa next year with the talent and ability to step right in and be a factor for coach Nick Saban's program.
Julian Sayin appears to be the real deal, and if not for Dylan Raiola, he'd be the top-ranked quarterback in the class. The 6'1", 195-pound Carlsbad native shares similar traits with Young in that he isn't the biggest quarterback, but he can make things happen.
Sayin is intelligent, and he simply looks like he has a bit of a sixth-sense understanding on how to play the position. He can make all the throws, he possesses great leadership qualities, and he stands out in a state known for producing elite players at the position.
Just last week, he led Carlsbad over powerhouse Mater Dei (with Elijah Brown at the helm) 48-14 after jumping out to a 41-0 lead. He didn't just beat the Crusaders with his arm but also with a career-high 63 rushing yards.
"He doesn't get enough credit for his athleticism and he's super savvy back there, he's hard to sack," Carlsbad head coach Thadd MacNeal told reporters.
There's no questioning Sayin's arm, so if he can throw in some athleticism, too, he's going to be the complete package. His game will translate quickly in college football.
1. Dylan Raiola, Georgia Bulldogs Commit
The Dylan Raiola sweepstakes were ongoing for more than a couple of years, and after the elite signal-caller decommitted from Ohio State, everybody turned up the pressure.
While Nebraska perhaps thought it may have an inside track since his father and longtime NFL veteran offensive lineman, Dominic Raiola, starred for the Cornhuskers. But his son's recruitment opened up to the top teams in the nation, and he ultimately chose the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
He even moved to play for powerhouse Buford High School in suburban Atlanta, and the 6'3", 220-pound quarterback and top-ranked overall player in the nation seems like a can't-miss college prospect.
Simply put, he can do it all. He has a thick lower body and a powerful arm, and he can move the chains with his feet. It hasn't been the greatest start to his senior season for Raiola, who completed a 41-yard touchdown pass in a 10-7 win over Mallard Creek but was otherwise mediocre last weekend.
With Carson Beck seemingly entrenched in Athens in the post-Stetson Bennett era and the way the Dawgs have lured top-tier talent and highly rated quarterbacks, Raiola shouldn't need to play right away when he gets on campus.
But he may be able to. Physically, he has all the tools, and even though he may not be lighting up opponents right now, it's hard to knock talent like that.
All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
