B/R CFB Recruiting: Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2024 Class

Credit: 247Sports

During last year's recruiting cycle, the crop of quarterbacks was the best in years.

While Texas' Arch Manning got all the hype, potential championship-caliber signal-callers such as Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee), Dante Moore (UCLA), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Malachi Nelson (USC), Jaden Rashada (Arizona State), Avery Johnson (Kansas State), Lincoln Kienholz (Ohio State) and more highlighted a banner year.

This year's group isn't as strong on paper, but there are still several stars, bolstered by the top-ranked player in the class, Georgia pledge Dylan Raiola.

The list of top-tier talent doesn't stop with him, though. Plenty other players could be difference-makers for teams, and none of the QBs on B/R's top-10 list are currently uncommitted.

Of course, as last year's recruitment of Rashada (who was committed to Florida) and Moore (who flipped to the Bruins from Oregon) shows, it's not a guarantee the players committed go to their current schools of choice until their names are on the letter of intent.

Here are the top players at football's most headline-making position for the 2024 class.