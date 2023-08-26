Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest: Highlights from 2023 Premier League Match

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Manchester United is looking to rebound against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford after a disappointing start to the season..

Manager Erik ten Hag called out his club for being "distracted" in a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham. United has only scored one goal through its first two Premier League matches this season.

Forest entered Matchday 3 of the Premier League season having split its first two matches against Arsenal and Sheffield United.

Here are some top highlights from Saturday's Premier League showdown.