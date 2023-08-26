X

    Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest: Highlights from 2023 Premier League Match

    Adam WellsAugust 26, 2023

    Manchester United's Christian Eriksen warms up prior the Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

    Manchester United is looking to rebound against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford after a disappointing start to the season..

    Manager Erik ten Hag called out his club for being "distracted" in a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham. United has only scored one goal through its first two Premier League matches this season.

    Forest entered Matchday 3 of the Premier League season having split its first two matches against Arsenal and Sheffield United.

    Here are some top highlights from Saturday's Premier League showdown.