    Spain's Luis Rubiales Defiantly Says He Won't Resign After Kissing Jenni Hermoso

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 25, 2023

    MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 22: Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales attends a reception to the Spanish women’s national football team at Moncloa Palace after they won the Australia and New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, on August 22, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish women's team have won their first-ever World Cup after beating England 1-0 in the final. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
    Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

    Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales will not resign amid the controversy surrounding him kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's Women's World Cup victory.

    "Do you think this [incident] is so serious that I should go, after the best management in the history of Spanish football?" Rubiales announced Friday. "Let me tell you: I'm not going to resign. I'm not going to resign. I'm not going to resign.

    "I've come under a lot of pressure. Perhaps somebody will look to remove me on Monday. But we live in a country of laws. Is a consensual kiss enough to remove me? I'm going to fight until the end. I hope the law is followed, and that as there's no reason to [remove me], it won't happen."

    There had been a widespread assumption that Rubiales would step down due to growing pressure across the sport. Hermoso issued a statement earlier this week calling Rubiales' actions "unacceptable" and called for a punishment.

    "It is essential that our national team is represented by figures that project its values of equality and respect in all areas," the statement said. "It is necessary to continue advancing in the fight for equality, a fight that our female players have led with determination, bringing us to the position we are in today."

    FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, and Spain's Sports Council is planning to sanction the coach through its Court of Arbitration for Sport.

    Spain's Luis Rubiales Defiantly Says He Won't Resign After Kissing Jenni Hermoso
    Borja Iglesias, a Spanish national team striker, said he will not play for Spain until action is taken against Rubiales.

    Spain and Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias has announced he will not play for the national team 'until things change and this kind of action doesn't go unpunished' following Luis Rubiales' statements <a href="https://t.co/44dE6Dc5VL">pic.twitter.com/44dE6Dc5VL</a>

    Rubiales has led Spain's international soccer effort since 2018. While the men's club has been a disappointment under his leadership, the women's triumph was the first in Spanish history.