Spain's Luis Rubiales Defiantly Says He Won't Resign After Kissing Jenni Hermoso

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales will not resign amid the controversy surrounding him kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's Women's World Cup victory.

"Do you think this [incident] is so serious that I should go, after the best management in the history of Spanish football?" Rubiales announced Friday. "Let me tell you: I'm not going to resign. I'm not going to resign. I'm not going to resign.

"I've come under a lot of pressure. Perhaps somebody will look to remove me on Monday. But we live in a country of laws. Is a consensual kiss enough to remove me? I'm going to fight until the end. I hope the law is followed, and that as there's no reason to [remove me], it won't happen."

There had been a widespread assumption that Rubiales would step down due to growing pressure across the sport. Hermoso issued a statement earlier this week calling Rubiales' actions "unacceptable" and called for a punishment.

"It is essential that our national team is represented by figures that project its values of equality and respect in all areas," the statement said. "It is necessary to continue advancing in the fight for equality, a fight that our female players have led with determination, bringing us to the position we are in today."

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, and Spain's Sports Council is planning to sanction the coach through its Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Borja Iglesias, a Spanish national team striker, said he will not play for Spain until action is taken against Rubiales.

Rubiales has led Spain's international soccer effort since 2018. While the men's club has been a disappointment under his leadership, the women's triumph was the first in Spanish history.