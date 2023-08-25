6 Players for Liverpool to Target Amid Mohamed Salah Transfer Rumors

0 of 7

Visionhaus/Getty Images

How do you replace your fifth all-time top scorer, your top scorer in the last five seasons, a talisman, a club icon and perhaps one of the top 10 players in world football?

That's a question Liverpool might seriously have to ponder.

On Thursday, The Athletic's David Ornstein dropped the stunning news that Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad has "concrete interest" in signing Mohamed Salah from the Merseyside club.

While Ornstein later added that Liverpool has no intention to sell its prized asset, Saudi riches have proved too tempting to turn down in recent months—Salah need only ask Jordan Henderson and Fabinho about that.

So, realistically, who could Liverpool target to fill the void on the right wing that would be left by the Egyptian?

Ignoring the massively unlikely arrival of Kylian Mbappé, whose status at Paris Saint-Germain remains uncertain, here are six players who Liverpool could target should the Egyptian King depart his throne.