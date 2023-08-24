Giannis: I May Be Bigger in Greece Than Michael Jordan, LeBron James Are in USA

Di Yin/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a superstar in the U.S.A but is something even bigger in his native Greece.

The seven-time All-Star spoke about his fame in his home country, stating that he may be there than some of the biggest NBA names in the U.S.

"The way LeBron James is or Michael Jordan is for the States, the same way I am for Greece," Antetokounmpo said, per Tania Ganguli of the New York Times. "Maybe larger."

This claim is lofty but very understandable. James and Jordan, while sensationally popular, are among the faces of NBA history and the sport of basketball but not necessarily the figureheads for all U.S. based athletes. They very well could be the top, but are also in contention with stars from various other sports and eras and an argument can be made for many different superstar athletes.

Antetokounmpo stands in a class of his own. He is the most prominent Greek athlete playing in the U.S. major professional sports by a significant margin and is the first name many think of when referring to Greek athletes internationally.

He said that while he is happy with the appreciation, he worries about his children and family members being unwillingly casted into the spotlight because of their association with him. He mentioned bystanders filming his children in strollers and at birthday's as a consequence of this.