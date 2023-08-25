NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    USA vs. New Zealand: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 25, 2023

    USA vs. New Zealand: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

    0 of 3

      ABU DHABI, UAE - AUGUST 20: Anthony Edwards of the USA Senior Men's National Team dribbles the ball during the game against Germany as part of 2023 FIBA World Cup at Etihad Arena on August 20, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images

      Team USA's quest for the 2023 FIBA World Cup crown starts now.

      Five tune-up tilts are in the books, and now the games count for real. Group play gets rolling this weekend, and Team USA will get their first crack at their Group C competition.

      New Zealand is up first, and oddsmakers aren't exactly expecting a nail-biter. Still, this game should have plenty of thrills, and it could reveal things about Team USA's road ahead.

    Schedule, Broadcast, Latest Line

    1 of 3

      MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 24: Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Austin Reaves of the USA Men's Senior National Team chats during practice on August 24, 2023 at Kerry Arena in Manila, Philippines. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Choi/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Brian Choi/NBAE via Getty Images

      Who: Team USA vs. New Zealand

      When: Saturday, August 26 at 8:40 a.m. ET

      Where: Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines

      TV: ESPN2

      Stream: ESPN+

      Spread: Team USA -35.5

      Over/under: 186.5

      *odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

    The Matchup

    2 of 3

      OTA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Finn Delany #3 of New Zealand looks on during the international basketball game between Japan and New Zealand at Open House Arena Ota on August 02, 2023 in Ota, Gunma, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)
      Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

      With Steven Adams still nursing a knee injury, New Zealand has no NBA players on the roster. Team USA, meanwhile, employs multiple current All-Stars (Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaren Jackson Jr.), the reigning Defensive Player of the Year (Jackson), the reigning Rookie of the Year (Paolo Banchero), a previous All-Star (Brandon Ingram) and a host of 2023-24 All-Star candidates.

      In case that 35.5-point spread didn't give it away, this looks incredibly lopsided on paper.

      New Zealand can put points on the board, but if someone beats Team USA in this tournament, it probably won't be by overwhelming them with offense. Team USA boasts a host of net-shredders, and if their outside shots are falling, that will open things up for their downhill drivers to attack.

      It's possible this gets out of hand quickly, but there should be a bunch of fun offensive highlights even if it does.

    USA vs. New Zealand: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    What to Look For

    3 of 3

      ABU DHABI, UAE - AUGUST 15: Tyrese Haliburton dribbles around Jalen Brunson of the Senior Men's National Team during practice as part of 2023 FIBA World Cup at NYU on August 15, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images

      This contest may not be competitive for long, but it can still be a useful teaching tool—for both the young talent on Team USA's roster and all of us observers.

      The Americans had to climb out a 16-point hole in the second half to topple Germany in their final warmup, so it will be good to see where their heads are at now. On paper, this is an opponent Team USA should dismantle, but will it let that impact its focus at all? Or was the wake-up call against Germany all that's needed for this team to fully lock in and bring its best from the opening tip?

      For as long as this stays competitive, the rotations are worth watching, too. Coach Steve Kerr seems likely to stick with the same starting lineup he had in those tune-ups—Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr.—but there could be adjustments to the rotation later in the game. In the most critical portion of that contest with Germany, Kerr opted to roll with Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves over Brunson and Ingram.

      Subtle tweaks like that could be significant as the competition rises over the course of this tournament. If the Americans race out to a big lead early, Kerr might have chances to experiment with change-of-pace lineups (maybe a super-small-ball set or one loaded with size) just to keep them in his back pocket for down the road.

      21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, or WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, IN, IL, NJ, PA, VA), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY(467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).

    X