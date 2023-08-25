USA vs. New Zealand: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

3 of 3

Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images

This contest may not be competitive for long, but it can still be a useful teaching tool—for both the young talent on Team USA's roster and all of us observers.



The Americans had to climb out a 16-point hole in the second half to topple Germany in their final warmup, so it will be good to see where their heads are at now. On paper, this is an opponent Team USA should dismantle, but will it let that impact its focus at all? Or was the wake-up call against Germany all that's needed for this team to fully lock in and bring its best from the opening tip?



For as long as this stays competitive, the rotations are worth watching, too. Coach Steve Kerr seems likely to stick with the same starting lineup he had in those tune-ups—Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr.—but there could be adjustments to the rotation later in the game. In the most critical portion of that contest with Germany, Kerr opted to roll with Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves over Brunson and Ingram.



Subtle tweaks like that could be significant as the competition rises over the course of this tournament. If the Americans race out to a big lead early, Kerr might have chances to experiment with change-of-pace lineups (maybe a super-small-ball set or one loaded with size) just to keep them in his back pocket for down the road.



