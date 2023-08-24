James Harden Trade Rumors: 3-4 Teams 'Have Some Interest' in Deal for 76ers Star

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

While the market for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is unclear, it does not mean that some teams are not at least intrigued.

In an appearance on the Clap Your Hands podcast, NBA Insider Howard Beck said that the market for Harden includes "three to four" teams but is "not that great a list."

"You have to rule out a bunch of teams," Beck said. "There are a bunch of lottery teams that have no use for a 34-year-old James Harden. There are rebuilding teams and mid-level teams where he's just not going to push them forward enough. There are teams that just don't need another ball-dominant guard."

Beck said the Los Angeles Clippers, who Harden has expressed significant interest in, are interested. He speculated that the three other teams could be the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

The Clippers have been a known suitor, though it's not clear if they are able to put together a package that both sides would be fine with or if they may need to get an additional team involved.

The Nets are perhaps the most fascinating option, as the 76ers acquired Harden from Brooklyn in 2022. A reunion seems like a bizarre development considering how his tenure with the team ended. However, the possibility of Harden and Ben Simmons playing games together against Philadelphia is a reality that would be entertaining at the very least.

A Miami trade would be a consolation prize for the Heat as they are currently in the market for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. An inadequate trade package from Miami is what is holding that trade up, so it's very possible that a Harden trade could fall apart for the same reasons.

The Bulls option comes as Lonzo Ball is set to miss the entire season and the team is hoping to take a step forward. The Bulls fell in the play-in tournament in 2022-23 and have only made the playoffs one time in the past six seasons, so Harden's addition is likely not enough to make them a title contender. Still, he could be a solid pickup and could probably help the team make an improvement on a 40-42 season.

Wherever he ends up, it will likely be a relief for all involved as Harden has pledged to make things uncomfortable in Philadelphia until he is traded.