The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW All In 2023 Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW All In 2023 Match CardAugust 25, 2023
This is a big weekend for AEW as it heads across the pond to London, England to hold the first All In pay-per-view since the initial show was held with that name in 2018.
Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor gave him the rights to the original All In take as well as the name of the show, so he decided to make this one the biggest PPV in the company's history by holding it at Wembley Stadium with over 80,000 screaming fans.
Sunday's show has a stacked card with some of the biggest names from All Elite Wrestling set to do battle, but with All Out coming up in just a week, this is just the beginning.
As always, we have our panel of contributors here to answer questions and offer predictions.
All in Card
- MJF and Adam Cole vs. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher (ROH Tag Team Championships
- Jack Perry vs. Hook
- FTR vs. The Young Bucks (AEW Tag Team Championships)
- Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage
- Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya (AEW Women's World Championship)
- Kota Ibuski, Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White and Juice Robinson
- Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho
- CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe ("Real" World Championship)
- Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews vs. Billy Gunn, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens
- Eddie Kingston, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta (Stadium Stampede)
- MJF vs. Adam Cole (AEW World Championship)
Kevin Berge
MJF vs. Adam Cole
Make an argument for why MJF should win.
MJF is the hottest act in AEW, and his recent face turn has made him even better. He has absolutely not run out of steam as a champion, and a win in the main event of AEW's biggest show would solidify him as the present star of AEW. He is the star of the show for years to come. The AEW World Championship needs that spotlight.
Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho
Do you think this is the best match AEW could have booked?
Any Ospreay match can be a big attraction, and he needed something special for Wembley Stadium. While Jericho is probably the biggest star he could face, there were better performers he could have encountered that would have set up more buzz.
It would have been more exciting to see Ospreay vs. Omega again, Hangman Page, Kingston, Moxley or Castagnoli.
Donald Wood
MJF vs. Adam Cole
Regardless of who wins, do you think AEW should try to keep Cole and MJF together or is this the night to break them up?
All In must be where the unlikely alliance between MJF and Adam Cole ends. MJF's title run has been solid but did not make the impact the company had hoped.
With Cole needing a victory and serious character depth, turning on MJF and winning the AEW world title would give both men new momentum heading into the rest of 2023 and provide AEW with the All Out main event it needs.
The Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold
Offer an argument for why Bullet Club Gold should win this match.
The biggest reason AEW should give the Bullet Club Gold the victory is the need for Takeshita and White to build momentum for the future. Takeshita is a top-heel prospect on a collision course with Kenny Omega, while White is a future world champion that needs credibility.
Omega, Ibushi and Hangman Page should lose at the PPV and build to three singles matches against their All In tag team foes at All Out.
Graham Matthews
CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe
On a personal level, who do you want to see win this match?
Punk stole the win from Joe the last time they faced off in the men's Owen Hart Cup, so it'd be nice to see Joe avenge that loss here and even the score heading into another heated encounter the following week at All Out. However, with the "Real World Championship" on the line this Sunday, Punk winning feels like a foregone conclusion.
Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker
If you were in charge, lay out how you would book this match.
The idea going into All In is that Storm and Saraya are on the same side and want to bring the belt back to The Outcasts, but Saraya being an England native should make her the biggest fan favorite of the four. Saraya and Storm should tease tension, leading to Storm costing Saraya the title and Shida retaining her title by pinning Baker.
Erik Beaston
CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe
Lay out how you would book the match if Punk was going to win
Punk continues to flirt with heeldom by catching a beatdown for the majority of the match, mounting a comeback, and narrowly eeking out another victory by way of rollup. It protects Joe and continues the story thread of Punk just barely beating the guys he fights.
FTR vs. Young Bucks
This is a simple question. Who do you think will win and why?
The Young Bucks will win because they are the EVPs of the company and will be looking to get their win back from their last encounter, thus winning the three-match series.
Mr. Jeff J
CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe
Lay out how you would book this match if Joe was going to win
I would have this be a brutal match where all rules go out the window. Joe tries to punish Punk throughout the match, inside and outside the ring. Punk attempts to use his entire offensive arsenal and has some success while dealing with a worked body part, likely the leg to nullify the GTS.
Joe kicks out of the first GTS, Punk kicks out of a muscle buster. Joe eventually reverses a GTS because Punk buckles under the weight pressure and Joe chokes him out to win. Punk would pass out instead of tapping, and we have another Samoan Joe with multiple titles in Pro Wrestling.
Aussie Open vs. MJF and Adam Cole
What do you think will happen at the end of the match to lead into the main event?
I think Cole and MJF will celebrate a victory, go through an elaborate post-match celebration with the tease that both men are happy to be ROH tag champs, but they both know the real prize will be contested later.
I expect heavy will they/won't they teases for potential turns on one another throughout the match too. It's going to be really awkward when one of the new tag champs doesn't walk out of Wembley with the World Title.
Chris Mueller
MJF vs. Adam Cole
If we don't get the breakup of their team at this show, when do you think it will happen?
While I do think this is the night their alliance will end, if it's not, keeping it going until All Out is about as far as it should go. This is the kind of storyline that people love, but it needs to end before it wears out its welcome. The turn needs to happen at the height of their popularity as a duo, and that is right now.
Kingston, Cassidy, Best Friend and Penta El Zero Miefo vs. BCC, Santana and Ortiz
This was originally going to be a six-on-six match. Who would you add to each team if you needed one more?
As far as Kingston's team goes, somebody like Hook or Shawn Spears would be good to get the babyface pop. When it comes to Blackpool Combat Club, the best addition to their team is someone who should already be in the group, Lee Moriarty.
Predictions
- MJF and Cole (JJ, GM, DW) vs. Aussie Open (EB, KB, CM)
- FTR vs. The Young Bucks (JJ, GM, DW, EB, KB, CM)
- Allin and Sting (JJ, GM, DW, EB, KB, CM) vs. Strickland and Cage
- Shida (GM, KB, CM) vs. Baker vs. Storm vs. Saraya (EB, DW, JJ)
- Ibuski, Omega and Page (EB, KB) vs. Takeshita, White and Robinson (JJ, CM, DW, GM)
- Ospreay (JJ, GM, DW, EB, KB, CM) vs. Jericho
- Punk (JJ, GM, DW, EB, KB, CM) vs. Samoa Joe
- Kingston, Taylor, Beretta, Cassidy and Penta El Zero Miedo (GM) vs. Santana, Ortiz, Moxley, Castagnoli and Yuta (JJ, DW, EB, KB, CM)
- MJF (JJ, GM, KB, CM) vs. Cole (DW, EB)
