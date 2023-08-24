Edge Refutes Rumors, Says WWE Didn't Deny Contract and Is Contemplating Offer

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Edge took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday to deny rumors of a disconnect between him and WWE in contract negotiations.

In a video, Edge said, "There's nothing going on. There's no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE, it's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything, they didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox, I just don't know what to do."

The WWE Hall of Famer was responding to a report published by PWTorch's Wade Keller on Wednesday.

In the report, Keller wrote that Edge "presented to WWE what it would take to retain his services, but WWE declined to meet his request."

Keller went on to add that Edge likely made requests with the knowledge of what he could get in a deal with AEW, and that people within WWE expect him to sign with AEW once his WWE contract officially expires at the end of September.

Last week on SmackDown in Edge's hometown of Toronto, WWE had a 25 years of Edge celebration, and he defeated Sheamus in the main event of the show.

After SmackDown went off the air, Edge expressed uncertainty over whether that was the last match of his career, but he said quite definitively that it was his last time wrestling in Toronto.

Prior to the match against Sheamus, Edge revealed that it was the final bout on his current WWE contract, leading to speculation that he could explore other options.

Edge did not specifically address rumors related to AEW in Thursday's video, but he noted that retirement is a possibility since it would be difficult to top the feelings he had facing a close friend like Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto.

The 49-year-old veteran said Thursday that "having fun" will be the deciding factor in what he does next, whether it is continuing to wrestle, acting or something else.

Edge was forced into retirement due to a neck injury in 2011, but he returned in 2020 and now has the opportunity to go out on his own terms.

It seems multiple options are on the table, including making the match against Sheamus in Toronto his retirement match, and signing an extension to retire at a bigger event like WrestleMania.

Also, if Edge is open to wrestling elsewhere, it stands to reason that AEW would have interest, especially since many of his closest friends are in the company, including Christian Cage and FTR.

Edge said nothing Thursday to suggest that going to AEW definitively won't happen, but he also made it clear that re-signing with WWE and retiring with the company he has been linked to for 25 years remains very much in the realm of possibility.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.