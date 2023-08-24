Angels' Mike Trout Returning to IL with Wrist Injury 1 Day After Being Activated

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mike Trout's return from the injured list lasted exactly one game.

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Trout will go back on the injured list after experiencing discomfort in his left wrist in Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. He sat out both games of Wednesday's doubleheader.

"He tried to swing yesterday, and it didn't go so well," Minasian said. "We're gonna put him back on the IL and give him some rest and see where that goes."

Trout originally fractured his left hamate bone July 3 and missed 38 games as a result. The 32-year-old is hitting .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 runs batted in this season. A three-time AL MVP, Trout has missed significant playing time due to injury each of the last three seasons and is at risk of playing under 100 games for the second time in three years. (Trout played in 53 games in 2020, but that was the COVID-19-shortened season.)

The Angels also received concerning news regarding two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who will not pitch the remainder of the 2023 season after being diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow. Ohtani exited the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cincinnati after suffering the injury but was able to hit in the second game.

It's unclear if Ohtani will remain in the lineup as a designated hitter moving forward.

The Angels now sit a disappointing 61-67 and are 10.5 games out of an AL Wild Card spot. It's possible we've seen the last of both Angels stars this season—and their last game as teammates with Ohtani set for free agency this winter.