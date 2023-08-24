Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Edge, Kairi Sane and More

1 of 3

Edge may well have wrestled his last match for WWE on last week's SmackDown.

That does not mean he is done wrestling, though, as Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that he presented company officials with what it would take to retain his services but the company declined.

And as a result, it's believed that The Rated-R Superstar will make his way to AEW upon the completion of his contract at the end of September.

The report stated that Edge "knew at that time what AEW could offer him (based, perhaps, on conversations with other wrestlers of his star power about AEW pay)."

The 2012 Hall of Fame inductee has been part of WWE his entire career. While the switch would give him a new lease of in-ring life and allow him to wrap up his career alongside his best friend, Christian Cage, one does have to wonder what it would mean to his legacy to remain a WWE lifer.

Perhaps it would have meant more before there was a true alternative for him to continue his career with, and we know how much finishing on his terms means to him after injury forced him out of wrestling for nine years.

There are a bevy of dream matches awaiting the 49-year-old in AEW, but how much more time he has on his dance card and whether his body can withstand the toll the style that the company employs would be a different question.