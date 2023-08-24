X

    Lionel Messi's 2 Assists Dazzle Fans in Inter Miami's Comeback Win vs. FC Cincinnati

    Doric SamAugust 24, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 23: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on against the FC Cincinnati during the first half in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup semifinal match at TQL Stadium on August 23, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Lionel Messi's unbeaten run with Inter Miami looked like it was on the verge of coming to an end on Wednesday, but some more late-game magic helped them overcome a two-goal deficit and earn a win over FC Cincinnati in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup. Both teams played to a 3-3 tie before Inter Miami won 5-4 on penalty kicks.

    Messi was completely shut down by FC Cincinnati early, failing to register a shot in the entire game. However, he found other ways to impact the game, recording an assist on a free kick that was put in by Leonardo Campana in the 68th minute and another dazzling pass to Campano in stoppage time to send the game into extra time.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MESSI WHAT A PASS 🤯<br><br>Inter Miami sends it to extra time after Messi's assist to Leonardo Campana<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSportsGolazo</a>)<a href="https://t.co/wI1tUfVe5I">pic.twitter.com/wI1tUfVe5I</a>

    In the 93rd minute, Josef Martinez put in what seemed like it could be the game-winner off an assist by Benjamin Cremaschi. FC Cincinnati tied things up with a goal by Yuya Kubo in the 114th minute.

    Messi had a free kick that was saved in the 119th minute, and things were sent to penalty kicks. He went first for Inter Miami and easily put in his PK. Both teams converted their first four attempts before Drake Callender saved FC Cincinnati's fifth attempt. Cremaschi broke the stalemate and pushed Inter Miami over the top.

    Fans online were hoping until the final whistle for some Messi magic, and their wish was granted with his stellar plays that led to the Inter Miami victory:

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Inter Miami defeat Cincinnati on penalties to reach the U.S. Open Cup final 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/WpUCSuLHUY">pic.twitter.com/WpUCSuLHUY</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Messi's magical run continues… dude can't lose.

    WATCH MESSI FOR FREE (more in bio) @CBSSportsGolazo

    LEO MESSI SPARKS INTER MIAMI'S COMEBACK OVER FC CINCINNATI TO REACH THE U.S. OPEN CUP FINAL. 🔥<br><br>Their second final in club history. 👏 <a href="https://t.co/Ax0PbpVkba">pic.twitter.com/Ax0PbpVkba</a>

    Will Manso @WillManso

    Wow! Inter Miami CF refuses to lose. What a wild comeback and then the win in PK's in Cincinnati. <br><br>Inter Miami is now 8-0 since Messi arrived. Unbelievable. On to the US Open Cup final.

    WATCH MESSI FOR FREE (more in bio) @CBSSportsGolazo

    LIONEL MESSI CONVERTS HIS PENALTY. ✅ <a href="https://t.co/dFO2zjljHB">pic.twitter.com/dFO2zjljHB</a>

    U.S. Open Cup @opencup

    Oh Messi, Oh My 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InterMiamiCF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOC2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOC2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/eEtVopedSz">pic.twitter.com/eEtVopedSz</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    INTER MIAMI TAKES THE LEAD 🔥<br><br>Josef Martínez is CLUTCH <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSportsGolazo</a>)<a href="https://t.co/mzPuMpOixK">pic.twitter.com/mzPuMpOixK</a>

    ♛Sauce♛ @Sauce_Monstar

    Messi is into another Final with Inter Miami after beating Cincinnati FC 5-4 on penalties.<br><br>Messi in his first season with Inter might go and win a Treble for the MLS side 🔥🐐 <a href="https://t.co/UBb681czfZ">pic.twitter.com/UBb681czfZ</a>

    Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

    🚨 LIONEL MESSI ASSIST IN INJURY TIME! <a href="https://t.co/0qyTXeuzjc">pic.twitter.com/0qyTXeuzjc</a>

    MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp

    🅰️ MESSI ASSIST ‼️<br><br>Wow! Just as all hope looked to be lost, Messi floats another inch perfect ball onto the head of Campana! 2-2 in the 98th minute!<br><br>👉 3rd assist for Inter Miami<br>👉 10th assist of 2023<br>👉 306th all time club assist<br>👉 359th senior career assist <a href="https://t.co/6r4QHtkEYU">pic.twitter.com/6r4QHtkEYU</a>

    Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves

    7th minute of stoppage time, down 2-1, and Lionel Messi delivers a laser of an assist to Campana to tie things up in Cincinnati, his 2nd assist tonight.<br><br>Just WOW. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOAT%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOAT𓃵</a> <br><br>Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati are heading to 30 minutes of overtime, live on Golazo Network. <a href="https://t.co/zajKn6Vl62">https://t.co/zajKn6Vl62</a>

    PJ Green @PJGreenTV

    It's still amazing that he's in the U.S. doing this man. Enjoy it. <a href="https://t.co/DLECojHjNp">https://t.co/DLECojHjNp</a>

    MBAH @Mbahdeyforyou

    Greatest of All Time 🐐 Leo Messi<br><br>Never regretted calling you the GOAT <a href="https://t.co/9OwDUic1Zm">pic.twitter.com/9OwDUic1Zm</a>

    . @tsnmknd

    Look at this guy, man.<br><br>He is too good at this footballing thing. <a href="https://t.co/iivq6xdPf2">https://t.co/iivq6xdPf2</a>

    Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_

    Nah, Messi's out here distributing like a bloody quarterback 😂

    ZS🤐🦍 @zs_ldn

    Like there's a legit argument Messi is the best creator and goalscorer of all time <a href="https://t.co/6RhQLOF9V2">https://t.co/6RhQLOF9V2</a>

    blueberriessucks🇦🇷 @amarachio_

    Messi said since they won't give him chance to score, don't worry he'll create chances and assist his team mates

    BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku

    DON'T WRITE MESSI OFF TOO EARLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Beno SarkCess @BenopaOnyx1

    GOAALLLLLLLLL !!!!!<br>THE COMEBACK IS COMPLETE <br>IT IS A LIONEL MESSI'S SHOW 😭🐐 <a href="https://t.co/bRzZWq49mA">pic.twitter.com/bRzZWq49mA</a>

    Ryan @bernardooooV3

    Simply the most clutch player of all time. Simply the greatest player of all time. Simply Lionel Messi. 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/EvGiCosdxa">pic.twitter.com/EvGiCosdxa</a>

    Messi and Inter Miami will face the winner of Wednesday night's matchup between Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake in the Open Cup Final on Sept. 27. They will be back in MLS action on Saturday against the New York Red Bulls.