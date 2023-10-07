Kyrie Irving out for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi with Groin Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will miss Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a sore left groin, the team announced.

Dallas will also be without Seth Curry (illness).

The Mavs acquired Irving in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets prior to last season's trade deadline. He re-signed with Dallas this offseason on a three-year, $126 million contract.

Irving appeared in a total of 60 games last season between the Nets and Mavs and averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. However, his arrival in Dallas didn't result in success for the team, as it went 8-18 over its last 26 games on its way to a 38-44 record that wasn't good enough to qualify for the playoffs.

The eight-time All-Star was brought in to be paired with star point guard Luka Dončić. While the two of them had moments of offensive brilliance, their partnership left much to be desired. A full training camp together and improved depth around them is expected to help right the ship in the 2023-24 season.