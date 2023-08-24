Fake NBA Contenders Failing the Eye Test

1 of 5

AP Photo/LM Otero

Current Projection: 6th-best in West

Finals Odds: 11th-best in NBA

Despite finishing 11th in the West last season at 38-44 overall, Dallas is somehow projected to jump five spots after only making some mild offseason improvements.

While we fully expect the Mavs to improve on their 5-11 record with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who's the third-best player on this roster? Tim Hardaway Jr.? Grant Williams? There's a huge talent drop-off once you get past the starting backcourt.

Dallas would need some massive leaps from Josh Green and Jaden Hardy as well as immediate contributions from rookies Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

It even feels like a reach to place the Mavs above teams such as the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder, a spot where Dallas is currently ranked in betting odds.

It's fair to question Irving's availability as well, as the 31-year-old point guard has averaged just under 41 games played over the past four seasons. This roster is still short on ball-handlers (unless Dante Exum has a career resurgence) and gets dangerously thin if Irving has to miss time.

Dallas looks more like a team that will have to battle its way out of the play-in tournament instead of a playoff lock, especially in what could be a loaded Western Conference.