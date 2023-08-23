Megan Rapinoe on USWNT Critics: They've Been 'Waiting for This Team to Stumble'

Richard Callis/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe has responded to the criticism of the United States women's national team in the wake of its disappointing run in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with The Atlantic's Franklin Foer, Rapinoe called out certain groups who have been "waiting for this team to stumble" to give them an opportunity to attack them:

"Yeah, it was really disappointing—and the speed with which those comments got into the atmosphere. Everybody on the right—and everybody who was using hateful language and these tropes—it's like they have just been waiting since, I don't know, 2016? 2019? They've been waiting for this team to stumble. But when we are perfect, then we are accused of thinking that we're perfect."

Foer specifically noted negative comments from Donald Trump, Alexi Lalas and former teammate Carli Lloyd.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.