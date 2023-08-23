X

    Trevor Ariza Shares Photo of Old Kobe Bryant Text on Lakers Legend's 45th Birthday

    Doric SamAugust 23, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 10: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Trevor Ariza #1 of the Houston Rockets during the game on April 10, 2016 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    On what would've been the 45th birthday of the late Kobe Bryant, his former teammate Trevor Ariza shared a funny text message exchange between the two of them.

    Ariza's text to the legendary Hall of Famer was a picture of Bryant shooting a jump shot that was contested by three players, to which Bryant responded, "Means someone should have an easy putback if I miss!"

    Ariza and Bryant were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers for two seasons. Ariza was a member of the 2009 championship team that earned Bryant the fourth of his five championship rings.

    While the world is celebrating a legend gone too soon, Ariza sharing his text exchange with Bryant provided a reason to smile.