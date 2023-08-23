Trevor Ariza Shares Photo of Old Kobe Bryant Text on Lakers Legend's 45th Birthday

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

On what would've been the 45th birthday of the late Kobe Bryant, his former teammate Trevor Ariza shared a funny text message exchange between the two of them.

Ariza's text to the legendary Hall of Famer was a picture of Bryant shooting a jump shot that was contested by three players, to which Bryant responded, "Means someone should have an easy putback if I miss!"

Ariza and Bryant were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers for two seasons. Ariza was a member of the 2009 championship team that earned Bryant the fourth of his five championship rings.

While the world is celebrating a legend gone too soon, Ariza sharing his text exchange with Bryant provided a reason to smile.