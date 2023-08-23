X

NHL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTS

    NHL, NHLPA Working on New International Competition Scheduled to Debut in 2025

    Doric SamAugust 23, 2023

    FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the NHL logo is shown during a press conference in Las Vegas. NHL free agency day began with two rivals helping each other out of a jam by way of a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Cody Ceci, a 2020 third-round pick and minor leaguers Ben Harpur and Aaron Luchuk from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown and minor leaguer Michael Carcone. The teams announced the trade early Monday, roughly 3½ hours before the start of free agency. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    AP Photo/John Locher, File

    It's been nearly seven years since the NHL has held a World Cup of Hockey, but it sounds like the international tournament is on the verge of returning.

    NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly revealed at the European Player Media Tour on Wednesday that the league and the NHL Players' Association are working together to create an international competition to be held in February 2025. The hope is to start a regular rotation of Olympic participation and a World Cup of Hockey in the subsequent even years.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.