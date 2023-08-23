NHL, NHLPA Working on New International Competition Scheduled to Debut in 2025

AP Photo/John Locher, File

It's been nearly seven years since the NHL has held a World Cup of Hockey, but it sounds like the international tournament is on the verge of returning.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly revealed at the European Player Media Tour on Wednesday that the league and the NHL Players' Association are working together to create an international competition to be held in February 2025. The hope is to start a regular rotation of Olympic participation and a World Cup of Hockey in the subsequent even years.

