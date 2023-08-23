Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Chris Jones: 'Don't Think Anyone Expected' Lengthy Holdout

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With no end in sight for the holdout by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes weighed in on the situation Wednesday.

"I know how much Chris loves the Chiefs. I just try to stay out of it and tell Chris I love him," Mahomes Wednesday, per The Athletic's Nate Taylor. "We know he's preparing himself. ... I don't think anyone expected him to be out this long. He's a vital part of this organization."

Jones has made it clear that he has no intention of ending his holdout anytime soon. He's missed the entirety of training camp so far and he said Tuesday on social media that he's willing to continue his absence from the team through Week 8 of the 2023 season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that there has been a breakdown in communication between the team and the four-time Pro Bowler. However, he added that he's ready to move forward with the players that are present as the 2023 season approaches.

"There's been no communication, so I don't know what's going to go down," Reid told reporters. "Whatever happens, happens, and if he's not there, the game goes on. ... They got to communicate and do their thing. There's just been no communication."

Taylor noted that Jones, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal, is seeking "an extension that will pay him an annual salary of $30 million, making him the clear second-highest-paid defensive tackle." He's coming off a dominant 2022 campaign in which he recorded 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits on his way to helping the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in the last three years.

Losing Jones for any amount of time would be a significant blow to Kansas City's defense, but Taylor pointed out that the team believes it made him a fair offer and is unwilling to budge.

All signs point to the Chiefs being without their best defensive player when they open the 2023 season on Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions.