Chiefs' Chris Jones Suggests He'll Extend Holdout Through Week 8 Without New Contract

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File

As Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones continues his holdout for a new contract, he made it clear that he's prepared to extend his hiatus from the team well into this season.

Responding to a fan who asked when he plans on showing up, Jones revealed that he's willing to hold out until Week 8 of the 2023 campaign:

Jones is entering the final year of his contract and has made no secret of his desire to secure a new deal prior to this season. The Athletic's Nate Taylor reported last month that he wants an extension that will make him "at least the second-highest-paid player at his position."

The NFL's highest-paid defensive tackle is Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald, who's in the midst of a three-year, $95 million deal. New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams became the second-highest-paid player at the position this summer with his four-year, $96 million extension that included $66 million guaranteed. It's widely believed that Jones is seeking a deal that lands between Donald and Williams.

However, Taylor illustrated the Chiefs' hesitance to commit a big-money deal to Jones or any other player.

"The Chiefs, according to a league source, are unwilling to make Jones the league's highest-paid defensive tackle," Taylor reported earlier this month. "The franchise, which has played in three of the last four Super Bowls, winning two, doesn't have a single player who is the league's highest-paid at his position."

If Jones misses the start of the 2023 season, it will create a massive hole in the middle of the Chiefs defense. The four-time Pro Bowler posted 15.5 sacks last season, tying his career high.

It remains to be seen if Jones will be on the field when the Chiefs open the 2023 season on Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions.