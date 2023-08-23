André Tourigny, Coyotes Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension; Terms of Deal Unknown

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

André Tourigny has agreed to a new contract with the Arizona Coyotes.

General manager Bill Armstrong announced on Wednesday they have signed Tourigny to a three-year extension.

"We are very pleased to sign André to a three-year extension," said Armstrong. "He is an excellent coach, leader and communicator who has helped us establish a tremendous culture in our dressing room. Our players like him, respect him and compete hard for him. We are thrilled to have him signed as our head coach for the next three years."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tourigny also issued a statement in the release about extending his stay with the Coyotes:

"I'm very grateful to have the trust of Mr. Meruelo, Bill and Xavier. The structure put in place by our management has energized our team. I'm also very fortunate to have such a quality coaching staff to work with. It is a pleasure and a privilege to work with them every day. In addition, our high performance, development, medical and equipment staff do an excellent job of taking care of our players. That is the best environment that you can dream of having.

"I feel very lucky to work with our group of players as well. The hard work and commitment to the team they have demonstrated the past two years has established the foundation of our culture. It's an exciting time to be part of the Coyotes. My family and I love the Valley and we are thrilled to be committed long term in Arizona."

The Coyotes originally hired Tourigny in July 2021. It was his first time as a head coach in the NHL, but he had 15 years of experience in the role during his time in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (2002 to '13 and 2016-17) and Ontario Hockey League (2017 to '20).

Tourigny took over a team that made just one playoff appearance in nine seasons prior to his hiring.

The Coyotes have improved in each of Tourigny's first two seasons. Their 28 wins and 70 points last season were their most since 2019-20 (33 wins and 74 points).

While the franchise is still chasing its first playoff berth since the 2019-20 season, Tourigny has been at the center of Arizona's rebuild that has developed a young core of Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse.

Those five players were the Coyotes' top five point-scorers last season and they are all 27 years old or younger.

Tourigny's original contract was set to expire after the upcoming season. He is now under contract to the Coyotes through the 2026-27 season.