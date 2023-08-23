Wings' Satou Sabally Calls Lynx Fans 'Disgusting' for Yelling at Her During WNBA Game

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally called out Minnesota Lynx fans following her team's 91-86 loss on Tuesday night.

Sabally specifically took issue with the fans who seemed to revel in her turning her ankle in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Things grew a bit tense on the court in the final frame.

Sabally was assessed a technical foul with 2:31 to play when she gave a slight shove Lynx forward Bridget Carleton. Carleton then received her second flagrant foul with 25.7 seconds on the clock when she impeded on Sabally's landing space on a three-point attempt, which is how Sabally injured her ankle. The Star Tribune's Kent Youngblood reported three fans were ejected from Target Center during the stoppage in play as referees reviewed the foul.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve condemned what was said to Sabally and told reporters she reached out to the two-time All-Star to apologize on behalf of the organization. Minnesota star Napheesa Collier added it's "super inappropriate" for fans to celebrating an opposing player getting hurt and agreed with the decision to eject the fans.

Sabally is in the midst of a career year. She's averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 35.5 percent from three-point range. Most importantly, the 25-year-old has avoided the injuries that have prevented her from fulfilling the massive potential that led her to being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Thanks in part to Sabally's contributions, the Wings are on pace to finish over .500 for the first time since 2015. They'll look to avenge their defeat to Minnesota when they welcome in the Lynx on Thursday.