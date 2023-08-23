NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard Has No Interest in Wolves; Blazers Don't Want Towns

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

It does not appear Damian Lillard will be wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey any time soon.

Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian shot down a trade idea floated by The Ringer's Bill Simmons that would have seen the Wolves send Karl-Anthony Towns to the Blazers in exchange for Lillard.

The Miami Heat have been long viewed as Lillard's preferred destination as his trade request nears a second month.

Lillard spent his first 11 NBA seasons in Portland but is angling for an exit as the Blazers embark on a rebuild period. No serious suitor besides Miami has emerged in trade talks, but the Heat's offers to this point have been met with a cold shoulder by Portland.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin told reporters he's willing to take "months" on negotiations to land the correct deal for the franchise.

"I think what I've learned more than anything is patience is critical," Cronin said. "Don't be reactive. Don't jump at things just to seemingly solve a problem. I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time and not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control.

"So I think that's how my approach has been with this and will be with this. We're going to be patient; we're going to do what's best for our team. We're going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months."

The Wolves would undoubtedly like to undo their 2022 offseason acquisition of Rudy Gobert, which created a pairing with Towns that was instantly awkward. Gobert's disappointing play last season and massive contract makes him borderline untradeable—at least in terms of recouping assets—so Towns has been considered a potential trade piece this summer.

However, Towns failed to make an All-Star or All-NBA team last season and has a $222.7 million extension that kicks in next season. The Wolves' best bet is to run things back in 2023-24 and hope both big men return to form.