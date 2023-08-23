X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Damian Lillard Has No Interest in Wolves; Blazers Don't Want Towns

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 23, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 27: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a call during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center on March 27, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)
    Amanda Loman/Getty Images

    It does not appear Damian Lillard will be wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey any time soon.

    Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian shot down a trade idea floated by The Ringer's Bill Simmons that would have seen the Wolves send Karl-Anthony Towns to the Blazers in exchange for Lillard.

    Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

    The Portland Trail Blazers have no interest in KAT and Damian Lillard has no interest in playing in Minnesota. <br><br>So, this is a no. <a href="https://t.co/hcCFyG9tJt">https://t.co/hcCFyG9tJt</a>

    The Miami Heat have been long viewed as Lillard's preferred destination as his trade request nears a second month.

    Lillard spent his first 11 NBA seasons in Portland but is angling for an exit as the Blazers embark on a rebuild period. No serious suitor besides Miami has emerged in trade talks, but the Heat's offers to this point have been met with a cold shoulder by Portland.

    Blazers general manager Joe Cronin told reporters he's willing to take "months" on negotiations to land the correct deal for the franchise.

    "I think what I've learned more than anything is patience is critical," Cronin said. "Don't be reactive. Don't jump at things just to seemingly solve a problem. I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time and not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control.

    "So I think that's how my approach has been with this and will be with this. We're going to be patient; we're going to do what's best for our team. We're going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months."

    The Wolves would undoubtedly like to undo their 2022 offseason acquisition of Rudy Gobert, which created a pairing with Towns that was instantly awkward. Gobert's disappointing play last season and massive contract makes him borderline untradeable—at least in terms of recouping assets—so Towns has been considered a potential trade piece this summer.

    However, Towns failed to make an All-Star or All-NBA team last season and has a $222.7 million extension that kicks in next season. The Wolves' best bet is to run things back in 2023-24 and hope both big men return to form.