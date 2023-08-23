Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Colts' Phone 'Has Been Ringing For Sure' Since Monday

Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Colts' Phone 'Has Been Ringing For Sure' Since MondayAugust 23, 2023
After the Indianapolis Colts granted star running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, a market for him has quickly begun to take shape.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Colts are receiving interest from teams around the league.
"The phone has been ringing, for sure," Rapoport said.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLTotalAccess?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLTotalAccess</a>: Time will tell if <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> RB Jonathan Taylor is traded, but the interest is real and calls are being made. <a href="https://t.co/dfOH85vNkb">pic.twitter.com/dfOH85vNkb</a>
