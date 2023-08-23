X

    Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Colts' Phone 'Has Been Ringing For Sure' Since Monday

    Doric SamAugust 23, 2023

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    After the Indianapolis Colts granted star running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, a market for him has quickly begun to take shape.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Colts are receiving interest from teams around the league.

    "The phone has been ringing, for sure," Rapoport said.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLTotalAccess?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLTotalAccess</a>: Time will tell if <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> RB Jonathan Taylor is traded, but the interest is real and calls are being made. <a href="https://t.co/dfOH85vNkb">pic.twitter.com/dfOH85vNkb</a>

