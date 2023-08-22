5-Star DL Eddrick Houston Commits to OSU over Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, More

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Class of 2024 5-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston reportedly has made his decision on where he will be playing college football.

According to 247Sports, Houston committed to Ohio State on Tuesday, choosing the Buckeyes over schools like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and USC. The highly sought-after prospect is ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports' composite.

Bill Kurelic of 247Sports reported that Houston made his official visit to Ohio State the weekend of Jun 16-18. Houston noted that Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the strong history of talented defensive ends at Ohio State was a major factor in his decision to commit to the team.

"I feel really comfortable with coach Johnson," Houston said. "He talks about how I can get better. I was with him and [Ohio State analyst] Joe Lyberger [on my official visit]. And I sat down and talked to coach [Ryan] Day. It was great. Look at the people (Johnson) put in the league — Chase Young, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, just some high-caliber people like that."

247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins said in his scouting report that Houston "should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays given motor, length and burst" who has "Sunday potential as [his] best football appears to still very much be ahead of him."

The 6'3", 265-point native of Buford, Georgia believes he's capable of being a versatile defender for Ohio State.

"Defensive end on either side," Houston said when asked about his potential fit. "They said I could play either defensive end spot."

Houston's commitment continues a strong recruiting run for Day, as he is the fourth 5-star prospect to commit to the Buckeyes in the class of 2024. He joins wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham along with fellow defensive lineman Justin Scott.