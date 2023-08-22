X

    Video: Bulls' Lonzo Ball Calls out Stephen A. Smith for Injury Remark on 'First Take'

    Doric SamAugust 22, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 13: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at United Center on January 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    It appears Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is doing better in his knee injury rehab than many people believe.

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith caused a stir on Tuesday's episode of First Take when he declared that he's "heard it's even hard for [Ball] to get up from a sitting position" as he continues his recovery from multiple knee surgeries.

    Ball responded directly to Smith with a video of him doing one-legged squats on his surgically-repaired left leg and excitedly delivering a message:

    "Stephen A., who are your sources, bro? Please tell me who your sources are. Come on, man, you gotta stop yapping. And I actually like you, man. I don't even know you like that, but I like you. I'm coming back, man! Come on!"

    Lonzo Ball @ZO2_

    <a href="https://twitter.com/stephenasmith?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stephenasmith</a> come to the actual source next time. I'm not hard to reach <a href="https://t.co/88xyoB7LTf">pic.twitter.com/88xyoB7LTf</a>

    Smith quickly responded to Ball:

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    Happy to do so, Lonzo. Nice to know you'd finally like me to reach out. Not a problem. You know how to reach me, too. I'm here. <a href="https://t.co/kOFbZI7ksX">https://t.co/kOFbZI7ksX</a>

    Ball has not played since Jan. 2022 after he suffered a meniscus tear. He underwent cartilage transplant surgery in March, which was the third procedure on his knee since he's been sidelined. Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas said in June that the team doesn't expect him to play during the 2023-24 season.

    However, it sounds like the 25-year-old is optimistic about his ongoing recovery. If he's able to return to the court, it would be a major boost to a Chicago team that went 40-42 last season and lost in the play-in tournament.