7 NHL Teams That Must Blow It Up If They Can't Win the Stanley Cup Next Season

Pressure is a heck of a thing and can be a monster motivator in sports. It can also be the element that destroys all that it touches and changes the situation completely. That's where a few teams across the NHL find themselves headed into next season.

It's not to say it's a "Stanley Cup or Bust" campaign for these seven teams next year. They've had success, made it deep in the playoffs, or made it further than they have in the past, but it's still nowhere near good enough.

If these teams don't win the Cup, though, it's time for some hardcore disassembly. They've had so many cracks at it with the current setup and just aren't getting it done.

So, who qualifies for the "win or go elsewhere" list? Let's have a look.