Brandon Hagel, Lightning Agree to 8-Year, $52M Contract Extension

Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images

Ahead of his second full season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Hagel has signed a long-term contract extension with the club.

The Lightning announced on Tuesday that Hagel's new deal is for eight years and $52 million ($6.5 million annually) after he racked up a career-high 64 points last season.

The Lighting acquired Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks in a March 2022 trade. The deal has worked out great for Tampa Bay.

Hagel had six points in 23 games during the 2022 playoffs to help the Lightning reach the Stanley Cup Final. They were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche in six games in the series.

Last season was a breakout for Hagel. The 24-year-old tied for third on the Lighting with 30 goals, tied for fourth with 64 points and ranked seventh with 34 assists. He also set a career-high with 81 games played.

The Lightning made the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year, but they were eliminated in the first round by the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was the first time in three years they didn't make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Hagel's $52 million total salary and $6.5 million average annual salary both rank seventh among current Lightning players. He was set to become a restricted free agent next summer, but will now be under contract through the 2031-32 season.

The Buffalo Sabres originally selected Hagel with the 159th overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft. The two sides were unable to agree to terms on a contract and relinquished his rights prior to the 2018 draft.

The Blackhawks signed Hagel to a three-year entry-level contract in November 2018. He played two seasons with the Rockford IceHogs, Chicago's AHL affiliate, before making his NHL debut in March 2020.

Hagel scored 24 points in 52 games during his first full season with Chicago in 2020-21.