    Lakers' Austin Reaves Says He Wants to 'Get Back' to PG Role After New LA Contract

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 22, 2023

    ABU DHABI, UAE - AUGUST 20: Austin Reaves of the USA Senior Men's National Team shoots the ball during a team shoot around as part of 2023 FIBA World Cup at NYU on August 20, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    Austin Reaves is ready to take on an increased role in the Los Angeles Lakers' offense.

    Reaves told Jovan Buha of The Athletic that he hopes to step into more of a primary ball-handling role next season.

    "I want to get back to playing point guard a little more and what we did at the end of the year. I feel comfortable and like I'm able to do that," Reaves said.

