Lakers' Austin Reaves Says He Wants to 'Get Back' to PG Role After New LA Contract

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Austin Reaves is ready to take on an increased role in the Los Angeles Lakers' offense.

Reaves told Jovan Buha of The Athletic that he hopes to step into more of a primary ball-handling role next season.

"I want to get back to playing point guard a little more and what we did at the end of the year. I feel comfortable and like I'm able to do that," Reaves said.

