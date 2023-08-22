Commanders' Sam Howell Draws Rave Reviews from NFL Fans in Preseason Game vs. Ravens

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sam Howell was officially named as the Washington Commanders starting quarterback last Friday and his first preseason performance since shows exactly why that decision was made.

Howell played the entirety of the first half of the Commanders preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens and was excellent, going 19-25 for 188 yards and two touchdowns and had a 123.4 quarterback rating.

He left the game with Washington leading 17-14 against a Ravens team that is historically good in the preseason. His play showed why the Commanders are prepared to hand the keys over to the 2022 fifth-round pick and had social media hyping up how dynamic he and the Commanders can be in 2023.

Howell had one start in 2022, going 11-19 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His play tonight showed how he has developed since that performance and now he is tasked with leading a Commanders team that went 8-8-1 and finished in last place in the gauntlet NFC East Division.

Fans will get a first look at the new and improved Howell in a regular season game when the Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals on September 10.