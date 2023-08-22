X

NFL

    Commanders' Sam Howell Draws Rave Reviews from NFL Fans in Preseason Game vs. Ravens

    Jack MurrayAugust 22, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 11: Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) scrambles during the first quarter of the National Football League preseason game between the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Sam Howell was officially named as the Washington Commanders starting quarterback last Friday and his first preseason performance since shows exactly why that decision was made.

    Howell played the entirety of the first half of the Commanders preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens and was excellent, going 19-25 for 188 yards and two touchdowns and had a 123.4 quarterback rating.

    NFL @NFL

    Sam Howell ➡️ Antonio Gibson!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsWAS</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/L9mPiySUki">https://t.co/L9mPiySUki</a> <a href="https://t.co/5sdrq3xSnS">pic.twitter.com/5sdrq3xSnS</a>

    He left the game with Washington leading 17-14 against a Ravens team that is historically good in the preseason. His play showed why the Commanders are prepared to hand the keys over to the 2022 fifth-round pick and had social media hyping up how dynamic he and the Commanders can be in 2023.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Sam Howell can deal the pigskin eh?

    JOSE ALVARES @Alvaresjose11

    Commanders QB Sam Howell continues to impress with his performance, living up to the expectations the front office had when they drafted him last year. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTTC</a> <a href="https://t.co/zKEdwkAbXb">pic.twitter.com/zKEdwkAbXb</a>

    Q. @artxqanthony

    Sam Howell gon be solid

    certified cloud surfer @T_Howell803

    I think we got one in Sam Howell

    Command & Conquer 🏈 @HailHogs

    New QB1 Sam Howell has looked as good as you could have hoped this half. Aside from one bad sack he has been accurate and poised. Yes it's preseason, but how many more highly touted QBs have looked terrible this preseason? The Howellitzer deserves some praise. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTTC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsWAS</a>

    Fidel Costco @xkifahx

    SAM HOWELL LOOKS PRETTY GOOD

    Cooley's Takes @Cooleystakes

    Sam Howell walking off the field <a href="https://t.co/c6KL49dFZn">pic.twitter.com/c6KL49dFZn</a>

    Tom Hunsicker @TomSportsWUSA9

    It might be only preseason, but you have to like what you're seeing from Sam Howell tonight. He's looked real sharp <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTTC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/wusa9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wusa9</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/adamlongoTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adamlongoTV</a>

    Adam Schein @AdamSchein

    Sam Howell is the most fascinating story in the NFL this year bar none.<br><br>I know lotta smart people like him.<br><br>He's been very impressive.<br><br>Washington has really good pieces. If Howell can play, and I like his chances with Bienemy, changes everything.

    s @SVanpussy69420

    Great playing by Sam Howell. Get me to week 1

    Mikerophone @MikerophoneNFL

    Sam Howell looks like the future of the Washington Commanders 😳<br><br>Ron Rivera has said that Sam Howell "plays quarterback"<br><br>Terry Mclaurin states that Sam Howell is the "most surprising"'QB that he's ever played with <br><br>The Commanders Found their QB 😳 <a href="https://t.co/719brY4SK5">pic.twitter.com/719brY4SK5</a>

    Aaron Phillips @aphil_12

    Sam Howell looking good! If we have found our QB and build around him with the parts we always have… boy, <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> are back! Now change the name to something cool and get a new stadium then we'll be set!

    Aaron Martinez @Wut_Aaron

    Sam Howell will be a top 15 qb this season, I'm telling y'all

    Doug Stevens @doug321

    it's just preseason it's just preseason it's just preseason it's just preseason it's just preseason it's just preseason it's just preseason it's just preseason it's just preseason it's just preseason <br><br>Sam Howell looks good

    Stabler Hill @theRealStabler

    Sam Howell is that guy!

    Dye Dolla $ign 🐧💫 @dye_904

    Sam Howell is legit

    Ismail @imadni

    Sam Howell made a bunch of NFL throws tonight

    JETS FAN @nick74265476

    Sam Howell looks sharp!!!!

    Nathan @nates_dunn

    Sam Howell cooking on live TV we love to see it

    Kyle Henning @kthen16

    The Eric Bieniemy+Sam Howell experience is off to a promising start

    Sports Journalist @notoriousSGN

    SAM HOWELL QB1

    R.I.P JoeBo @Processtrustee_

    Sam Howell the greatest QB in commanders history

    Heed @Fatin1028

    Sam Howell really about to turn this franchise around 😭

    julien @bigjuuI

    sam howell is my savior.

    Washington Window @WasWindow

    Live X-Ray of Sam Howell at halftime. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTTC</a> <a href="https://t.co/BirdwYtjSW">pic.twitter.com/BirdwYtjSW</a>

    𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘖𝘸𝘦𝘯 (0-0) @TouchdownDotson

    Sam Howell YOU are my best man at my wedding

    Ethan - uɐɥʇƎ🧀 @playoffbron23_

    Sam Howell is surprising a LOT of people tonight l. Hope Terry McLaurin is fine tho

    Howell had one start in 2022, going 11-19 for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His play tonight showed how he has developed since that performance and now he is tasked with leading a Commanders team that went 8-8-1 and finished in last place in the gauntlet NFC East Division.

    Fans will get a first look at the new and improved Howell in a regular season game when the Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals on September 10.

