Ravens Extend Preseason Winning Streak to NFL Record 24 Games vs. Eagles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens remain preseason royalty.

With a 20-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night, the Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to 24 consecutive games. This is the most consecutive preseason wins in NFL history, with the next closest mark coming from Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers.

The win did not come easily as a gritty Eagles team held a halftime lead and nearly clawed their way back late in the game.

Philadelphia nearly entered halftime with a 13-7 lead but Justin Tucker had other ideas.

Tucker was good from 60-yards as time expired on the first half, and this was exactly the momentum boost the Ravens needed to seal the deal. They would tack on a touchdown and another Tucker field goal, and the defense was holding solid.

Then, the Eagles had some life. Undrafted free agent Eli Ricks poached a pass from Anthony Brown, and all of a sudden the streak looked like it was in jeopardy.

Ricks' pick-six put the Eagles within one point, but an interception on the two-point conversion held the Ravens lead. The Baltimore defense would continue it's elite play and the offense did just enough to hold on to the victory.

Tyler Huntley was the most efficient quarterback for Baltimore, going 8-11 for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Josh Johnson was also solid, going 8-12 for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore will now look to extend the winning streak to 25 when they take on the Washington Commanders August 21.