Dolphins' De'Von Achane Avoids 'Severe' Shoulder Injury After Being Carted Off Field

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears that the Miami Dolphins have avoided the worst with running back De'Von Achane's shoulder.

The rookie tailback suffered the injury during the team's preseason game against the Houston Texans and was carted off of the field. While the situation could have been dire, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reported that Achane's injury is just considered "week-to-week"

Head coach Mike McDaniel said that Achane avoided "anything severe" with the injury. His timetable for return has not been disclosed and his status for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is unknown.

Achane suffered the injury when he had a Texans lineman fall on him following a lengthy run and he was able to get to the medical tent before he was carted off. He had six carries for 27 yards to that point in the game.

He was a third-round back at the 2023 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Texas A&M. He is currently listed as third-string on the Dolphins depth chart behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. While he does not appear set to be the feature back for the team, he is expected to get some time in a change of pace role.

Miami has one game remaining on its preseason slate as they will head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on Saturday.