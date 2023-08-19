Dolphins' De'Von Achane Carted to Locker Room with Shoulder Injury vs. Texans

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane was carted to the locker room during Saturday's preseason game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury.

The injury occurred after Achane had a lengthy run and was slammed to the turf. The extent of the injury was not disclosed as he entered the locker room. Achane had six carries for 27 yards before he left the game.

Achane was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Texas A&M. He amassed 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns across three college seasons, including a 1,102-yard season in 2022.

He is currently listed as the third-string running back on the team's depth chart behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., but is expected to have a change-of-pace role, at minimum as a rookie.

The Dolphins had 1,686 rushing yards as a team in 2022 and adding a young tailback like Achane to the fold could help that unit excel. They're coming off a 9-8 season and a loss in the AFC wild-card round.