John Cena to Return to WWE for SmackDown, India's Superstar Spectacle in September

John Cena's last WWE return came as a surprise.

The next one is being announced well ahead of time.

WWE announced the 16-time world champion will return to SmackDown on Sept. 1 and appear at the WWE Superstar Spectacle in Indiana on Sept. 8.

Cena, 46, last appeared on WWE programming at Money in the Bank, where he had a confrontation with Grayson Waller.

It's unclear if that rivalry will carry over to Cena's next appearances with the company, though it would make some level of sense if WWE is setting up a Cena return match for the Superstar Spectacle. Following the announcement, Waller taunted the future WWE Hall of Famer:

Cena has not wrestled since losing to Austin Theory in a United States championship match at WrestleMania 39.

With Hollywood projects at a standstill amid strikes by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild, Cena seemingly has time to make as many WWE appearances as he wants. It's unlikely we'll see him back for a full run, but if the strikes continue to last into the fall, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him dabble in more frequent appearances in the squared circle.

