Aidan O'Connell, Backup NFL QBs Who Could Play a Surprising Amount in 2023

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Fans may see more quarterbacks than ever in 2023.



This season, the NFL is bringing back the "third-quarterback" rule. Teams will be able to designate an emergency QB who won't count against the gameday roster. The caveat is that these quarterbacks must be on the active roster and can't be practice-squad elevations.



Ideally, these third QBs won't see the field, but many of them will inevitably be bumped into the backup role. Injuries, poor performance and a need to evaluate other players are all reasons why starters give way to their understudies. It happens every season, and this year will be no different.



After analyzing all 32 quarterback situations, we've identified these backups as ones who could see the field for an unexpected amount of playing time in the coming months.

