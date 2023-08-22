Riskiest Picks in 1st 10 Rounds of 2023 Fantasy Football Drafts

10 of 10

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

ADP: 10.06 (114)

Might as well wrap this up by giving y'all something to talk about in the comments.

Anthony Richardson has become something of hype darling among many in the fantasy football community this offseason. I've seen him go well before his ADP in more than one draft.

On some level, all the swooning is understandable. Running quarterbacks have more value in fantasy leagues than drop-back passers, and the No. 4 overall pick could be next-level in that regard.

The 21-year-old is built like Cam Newton, has Lamar Jackson's speed, and he's playing for a coach in Shane Steichen who unleashed Jalen Hurts on the league in 2022.

Having a cannon for a right arm doesn't hurt, either.

But while Richardson is immensely talented, he's also incredibly raw. He was just a one-year starter at Florida, with less than 400 career passing attempts. He completed less than 55 percent of those pass attempts.

Trey Lance of the 49ers was an athletic quarterback with a big arm and limited collegiate experience. Entering his third year, he may not even be the backup in San Francisco.

This isn't to say Richardson is Lance, though. It may be that he will soon challenge Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to be the first quarterback selected in fantasy drafts. But it could also be that he struggles to read NFL defenses, his accuracy issues persist and his acclimation to the NFL is rocky.

So, if you do want to draft Richardson in 2022, you'd best have a viable Plan B like Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions or Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks at the ready.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.