Fantasy Football 2023: Wide Receiver Busts to Avoid

1 of 3

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike Evans' year-over-year yardage totals might fool you into thinking he's among the most consistent pass-catchers, since all nine of his NFL seasons have yielded between 1,524 and 1,001 receiving yards. Once you factor week-to-week consistency into the mix, though, that's where the argument falls apart.



His big weeks are enormous. Three times last season he had at least six receptions and 103 yards, totaling five touchdowns in those tilts.

His down weeks, though, can be season-derailing if they arrive at the worst time. He played another five contests last season in which he had between two and five catches with fewer than 50 receiving yards. He went scoreless in those games.



That volatility might only worsen now that he's done catching passes from Tom Brady and will instead be on the receiving end of throws delivered by Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask. And even if these quarterbacks exceed expectations, it might not help Evans much, since there are other capable-or-better pass-catchers in this offense.

