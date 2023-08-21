The Heel Turn WWE Must Book, AEW's Renewed Focus on Storytelling, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE in the process of reshuffling the deck post-SummerSlam, several Superstars could use a fresh coat of paint, most notably Drew McIntyre.

The two-time WWE champion failed to unseat Gunther as intercontinental champion earlier this month and now appears to be entering a tag team with Matt Riddle. Even if the arrangement is meant to be temporary, it should be used to turn the Scot heel and hit the reset button with him.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on All Elite Wrestling's All In extravaganza at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, and despite the card coming together mostly on short notice, the promotion's renewed emphasis on consistent storytelling as of late has been the difference-maker.

AEW has done an effective job of progressing stories weekly, whether it be Chris Jericho's falling out with his own faction or the ongoing saga between MJF and Adam Cole. Dynamite's pacing can be questionable at times, but the increased amount of compelling angles has been a welcome change.

This installment of Quick Takes will discuss Dynamite's recent improvements, restoring importance to the United States Championship, what WWE should not do with the men's Money in the Bank briefcase, and more.