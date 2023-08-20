Lou Williams: NBA 6th Man Award Should Be Named After Crawford, Ginóbili If Not Me

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Lou Williams wouldn't be mad if the Sixth Man of the Year award was named after a player.

When asked by TMZ Sports at what appeared to be an airport terminal if the award should be named after him, Williams offered a few other options as well:

"That would be an honor. If not me, Jamal [Crawford]. If not Jamal, Manu [Ginóbili]. I think we're three guys that championed that. We made it a lifestyle. We made it something that younger guys coming into the league, if they're not going to be superstars, not going to be All-Stars, they still have a position to make their mark on the game. That would be a huge honor. So I'm not fighting. I'm not saying, 'No, it shouldn't be named after me,' I would definitely love that. But if not me, definitely Jamal. If not Jamal, definitely Manu."

Williams and Crawford are the only three-time winners of the award, while Ginóbili only won it once but is one of five current Hall of Famers to have ever done so, joining Kevin McHale, Toni Kukoč, Bobby Jones and Bill Walton (James Harden will join that list once he retires and is inducted into the Hall of Fame).

So any of the three would be worthy namesakes for the award if the NBA ever goes that route. Ask Trae Young, and he believes the honor should go to Williams. He likely wouldn't get an argument from the recently retired guard.