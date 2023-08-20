Mark Jackson Wishes Doc Rivers 'Nothing but the Best' after Being Replaced at ESPN

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Former ESPN NBA analyst Mark Jackson, who worked for the network from 2006-2011 and 2014-2023 before being laid off in July, wished his replacement Doc Rivers "nothing but the best" in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"I wish Doc nothing but the best," he said. "He's a Hall of Fame coach. A tremendous guy. And he'll be great."

Jackson served on ESPN's top NBA broadcasting team alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and fellow analyst Jeff Van Gundy, who was also laid off this year. Rivers and current ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke will take their places.

The ex-St. John's star point guard played in the NBA from 1987-2004 before settling into his first ESPN stint. He then coached the Golden State Warriors for three seasons (2011-2014) before being let go, leading to his second go-around with ESPN.

Jackson isn't sure what his next move will be, but he appeared to be in good spirits.

"It's going to work out," he told TMZ Sports. "Figuring it out now. But the next move will be my best move.

"Excited about what God has for me," Jackson added.

Jackson and Rivers were traded for each other in 1992, when the New York Knicks sent the former player to the Los Angeles Clippers for Rivers and Charles Smith.

Now ESPN is swapping Jackson for Rivers as the longtime NBA head coach re-assumes the analyst position he had during the 2004 NBA Finals, when he worked as an analyst on a broadcasting team alongside play-by-play announcer Al Michaels.