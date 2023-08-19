Andre Iguodala: Jimmy Butler's Mentality 'Closest That I've Seen to Kobe Bryant'

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has the "Mamba mentality," according to Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala praised Butler during an appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast (h/t Basket News), noting that he's the "closest" player to Kobe Bryant in terms of how they approach the game mentally:

"Because you always look back and say, how is Jimmy getting it done. He can't shoot threes, he can't go left. Whatever they say about Jimmy, he figured it out. I seen him dribble with his right hand left and pull up for a three against Milwaukee [Bucks] this year. He was going crazy.

"He's probably the closest that I've seen to Kobe Bryant with that mentality of just man, Jimmy will figure out a way for us to win. I've never seen a will like that. I'm like this dude got a Kobe Bryant will. A will to him to win."

Iguodala can be considered a good judge of character given his extensive experience in the league and the fact he spent two seasons with Butler in Miami from 2019-21.

Bryant's "Mamba mentality" simply means to be the best version of yourself, and Butler seemingly fits the bill given his play on the court.

Butler's mindset has helped him lead the Heat to the NBA Finals twice in his four seasons in Miami, including a berth in the 2023 finals, where they fell to the Denver Nuggets.

With Butler still chasing a title, he's going to do everything in his power to get Miami over the hump during the 2023-24 campaign.