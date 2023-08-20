Women's World Cup 2027: Potential Hosts, Dates for Selection Process and More

0 of 3

Amy Halpin/ DeFodi Images via Getty Images

With the 2023 Women's World Cup coming to an end on Sunday, many players are already looking ahead to the 2027 tournament.



Australian star forward Sam Kerr is among them.



"I hope to be here. I am only 29. I think most of us will still be here if we have the opportunity," Kerr told reporters before Saturday's third-place game against Sweden.



Australia and New Zealand are nearly finished with their hosting duties for the WWC, but who they'll hand off to remains unclear. FIFA is still in the early stages of the selection process, which won't be finalized until next May.



The initial deadline for expressing interest in hosting the 2027 Women's World Cup was in May, and four interested parties emerged. You'll find a look at the potential hosts, key dates for the selection process and what happens next below.

