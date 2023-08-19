Eagles Cut Greedy Williams; Waive Zech McPhearson, Tyrie Cleveland After Injuries

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a number of roster moves Saturday as they work toward their final preseason game.

Among the notable transactions, Philadelphia cut cornerback Greedy Williams and used the waived/injured designation for wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and cornerback Zech McPhearson.

All three players featured in Thursday's 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns, and the pair of Cleveland and McPhearson came away with injuries from the contest.

Cleveland, who was stretchered off the field, was diagnosed with a concussion and a neck sprain. ESPN's Tim McManus reported Saturday he "will still be paid by and remain under the care of the Eagles."

McPhearson was reportedly lost for the season due to a torn Achilles.

In the case of Williams, getting cut is another setback in a career that hasn't gone according to plan after the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Hamstring trouble dogged the 25-year-old as a rookie and caused him to miss four games. He was out for all of 2020 because of a nerve issue in his shoulder. His bad luck resurfaced in 2022 as he missed the first five weeks because of another hamstring injury.

Because of his age and college pedigree, another team might be willing to take a flier on Williams. He was a consensus All-American in 2018 and twice earned All-SEC honors at LSU.

Aug. 29 is the date by which teams need to finalize their 53-man roster. Depending on how quickly he lands on his feet, Williams could have enough time to impress a new coaching staff and earn a spot ahead of Week 1.